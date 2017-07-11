Sen. Moran Appointed to U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was recently appointed to the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors. He attended a board meeting at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for the first time this week.

“The opportunity to support young Kansans and Americans in their desire to serve our nation is one of the most privileged responsibilities as a U.S. Senator, and I am fortunate to now serve on the Board of Visitors for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point,” said Sen. Moran. “West Point has a long history of educating and developing not only the best and brightest leaders in the U.S. Army, but leaders for our country, including fellow Kansan, President Dwight D. Eisenhower. I’m proud to be in a position to make certain this institution provides the best possible education and training for the next generation of soldiers.”

The board provides the Secretary of Defense and members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees independent advice and recommendations on matters relating to the U.S. Army. It is comprised of 15 members, six of which are appointed by the President of the United States. The chairmen of the Senate Committee on Armed Services and the House Committee on Armed Services, or their designees, also serve on the board. Four members are designated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Vice President of the United States or the President pro tempore of the Senate designates three additional members.

Sen. Moran was selected by his Senate colleagues based on his commitment to the U.S. Army in his home state of Kansas and all those who serve in the U.S. Army across the world. Sen. Moran has also served on the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors since February of 2014.