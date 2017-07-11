Police Looking for Driver Who Accelerated Through Storefront; Two Workers Injured

People on 32nd Street may have noticed some wooden boards against the front of Dollar General. It was the location of a scary incident yesterday afternoon for both customers and store workers.

Sandy Boyd just got the official word of what happened at the Dollar General.

Boyd says, "You told me!"

Boyd speculates...

"Sometimes old people miss the brake," says Boyd.

In this case, the driver missed an opportunity to explain what went wrong.

"Partially entering the building, the vehicle backed out at a high rate of speed, accelerated out of the area and left," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

Two store workers were injured.

"They were struck by debris and parts of the building and shelving that had collapsed from the impact," says Duncan.

None of the injuries were serious.

Boyd says whoever did this needs to learn the proper way to reconcile. Police agree.

"Probably didn't know anybody was injured," says Duncan. "Probably just decided they needed to get out of the area."

"I can't understand why they took off," says Boyd. "I would've stayed and said sorry!"

Joplin police were trying to get security video from this Dollar General and determine if it could be released to the public. So far, we have not received any surveillance images.