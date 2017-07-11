Home Repair Dispute

Quantcast

    A dispute between a homeowner and a contractor.
    Each side claims the other didn't do what they were supposed to do.
    According to the Home Builder's Association of Southwest Missouri it all could have been avoided.
Campbell: "Making her happy so she can come back home...she misses it...and so do I."
That's Mike Campbell -- he and his wife Linda say they were scammed by Capps Contracting and Construction.
Their home in Carl Junction suffered flood damage -- two and a half months ago.
Since that time, they've hired two different contractors to make repairs to their home.
The first contractor they went to -- didn't work out.
Then a friend referred them to Capps -- who they say, didn't live up to the contract.
Campbell: "He did it to himself, instead of working 6-8 hour days, he'd work 3, next day he'd work 3, the next 2,  he got behind."
That lead to what Campbell calls poor craftsmanship, and resulted in the home being in pieces.
Leaving he and his wife to find someone else to pick up those pieces...
Campbell: "I have another contractor coming tomorrow morning, and see what it would take to fix it."
I spoke with Larry Capps of Capps Contracting -- he says he met the expectations of the contract..including floor replacement, painting, and drywall repair among other things..-- and went above and beyond for the Campbell's.
Capps: "When you're offered something for free, or a big discounted price, this is a $10,000 job, I did it for $3,000."
Capps says despite the discount -- it just wasn't enough -- and claims Mister Campbell wouldn't let him do his job.
Capps: "He was there the whole time.  And every time I'm trying to do something, he's hovering over my shoulder, he's trying to have me do this; do this; back and forth."
The Campbell's say they felt betrayed by Capps -- Capps says he did everything he could that they would allow him to do.
But Valerie Searcy with the Home Builder's Association says this all could have been avoided.
Searcy: "Do your research before hand on both sides, get those resources, find out who's ranked on social media, what reviews are out there."
Searcy says you can also contact your local HBA office and they can make contractor referrals.
     Searcy also says -- if you have a dispute with your contractor, or vice-versa, make sure you contact the HBA and follow the proper channels to get them resolved.

