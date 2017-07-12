Quantcast

Extraordinary Needs State Aid Brings Re-hiring to Southeast USD - KOAM TV 7

Extraordinary Needs State Aid Brings Re-hiring to Southeast USD 247

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHEROKEE, KANSAS -

The Southeast school district, USD 247  in Kansas, gets help from the state after making more than a half million dollars in cuts to its upcoming 2017-18  budget.
          Declining enrollment and insurance increases  forced  USD 247 to make some drastic cuts at a cost of seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars including: four teachers, seven paraprofessionals,  a school resource officer and  the public relations director and  other staff.
Brad Miner, the  superintendent said,  "A lot of that  was due to the fact that since 2014-15 we are down  about one hundred students and the new formula goes back to where student count is a big part of your funding. So, that was gonna hit us real hard right in one year."

So the district applied for Extraordinary Need Aid from the state and is getting more than three hundred eighty thousand dollars.
USD 247 Board Member John Staton said,  "Its a relief to see some support. Its transition support. We know that its not a permanent funding but it sure does help bridge the gap to losing seven hundred fifty thousand in state aid. "

The extra funding will allow the district to tackle some maintenance needs it has but  was going to put on hold including refinishing wood gym floors, and buying a bus or two. And the funds will be used to  hire back  three paraprofessionals with one for each school building.

High school principal Larry Malle said, "We've been dreading the cuts because of  the flexibility we had before with paraprofessionals in the building and an  SRO in the building.
So now with this money, were gonna be able to bring back one para and maybe the  school resource officer and  have more student impact. "


The district won't hire back four teachers cuts. Miner explained,  "Class size doesnt really reflect the need to bring those teachers back."
Miner and other superintendents took part in a state education budget workshop at Greenbush Education Center today.  Since the new funding formula still has to go before  the state  supreme court later this month, budget making is preventing challenges.
If  the new formula is approved, it brings hope for more stable finances for USD 247 down the road.
Staton added, "There are in increases in funding per student  that we hope at two years out, we get to that point of getting to even. "
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.