Extraordinary Needs State Aid Brings Re-hiring to Southeast USD 247

The Southeast school district, USD 247 in Kansas, gets help from the state after making more than a half million dollars in cuts to its upcoming 2017-18 budget.

Declining enrollment and insurance increases forced USD 247 to make some drastic cuts at a cost of seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars including: four teachers, seven paraprofessionals, a school resource officer and the public relations director and other staff.

Brad Miner, the superintendent said, "A lot of that was due to the fact that since 2014-15 we are down about one hundred students and the new formula goes back to where student count is a big part of your funding. So, that was gonna hit us real hard right in one year."



So the district applied for Extraordinary Need Aid from the state and is getting more than three hundred eighty thousand dollars.

USD 247 Board Member John Staton said, "It’s a relief to see some support. It’s transition support. We know that it’s not a permanent funding but it sure does help bridge the gap to losing seven hundred fifty thousand in state aid. "



The extra funding will allow the district to tackle some maintenance needs it has but was going to put on hold including refinishing wood gym floors, and buying a bus or two. And the funds will be used to hire back three paraprofessionals with one for each school building.



High school principal Larry Malle said, "We've been dreading the cuts because of the flexibility we had before with paraprofessionals in the building and an SRO in the building.

So now with this money, we’re gonna be able to bring back one para and maybe the school resource officer and have more student impact. "



The district won't hire back four teachers cuts. Miner explained, "Class size doesn’t really reflect the need to bring those teachers back."

Miner and other superintendents took part in a state education budget workshop at Greenbush Education Center today. Since the new funding formula still has to go before the state supreme court later this month, budget making is preventing challenges.

If the new formula is approved, it brings hope for more stable finances for USD 247 down the road.

Staton added, "There are in increases in funding per student that we hope at two years out, we get to that point of getting to even. "

