Inmates Escape From McDonald County Jail; One located

7/12/17: Authorities are looking for two escaped inmates in McDonald County, Missouri. The sheriff's office says it appears that John Weeks and Christopher Walker were able to get the shower heads off and went up through an a/c duct and out through the new construction. Authorities discovered they were missing during a head count during supper. No more information is being released at this time.

--------

More Information from Sheriff Hall:

Weeks was in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. Walker has also been charged with resisting arrest. Both are considered dangerous. If you see them do not approach them, instead call 911.

---------

7/13/17 11:46 AM: Michael Hall, McDonald County Sheriff, has informed us via email that John Weeks has been located near Longview, MO. Christopher Walker is still out.