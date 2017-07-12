New ER for Independence

The people of Independence, Kansas and its surrounding areas have a brand new, state of the art ER, to aid in the community's emergency medical needs, thanks to the Labette Health Clinic. Since opening on the 4th of July, the ER director estimates they've seen about 15 people a day, who no longer have to travel long distances in emergency situations.

"We're right here. You don't have to travel that extra 30 minutes to get that care. If you're having a true medical emergency, we'll be able to take care of you," said facility director Becky Mitchell.

The new ER is one of many things Labette Health is bringing to Independence. In the coming months, a rural health clinic, specialty clinic, and cancer center will all be added. Not only will these facilities strengthen the overall health of the community, they let rural patients know their healthcare is just as important as anyone living in the nearest metropolis.

"What this represents is kind of a fight back for smaller healthcare. Saying, 'you know what, we don't need the big system to be successful.' This place opening its doors is a model of that success, to say 'hey, we can do this as a small community.'"