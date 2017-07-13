Kids Invited to “Blaze a Trail” at Fort Scott NHS this Summer

Fort Scott National Historic Site is pleased to announce the 18th year of its fun-filled Trailblazers program. This program is open to youth ages 9-12; it will be held the week of August 7 – 11 and will run from 8:30 am–12:00 noon each day.

Trailblazers participants will dig into two different archaeological activities, work on identifying prairie flowers and frontier-era garden plants, participate in the presentation of the colors, and gain knowledge of the methods used to preserve the buildings and artifacts here at the Fort. Along the way they will learn about the fascinating history of the Old Fort and the National Park Service’s mission of caring for the nation’s natural and cultural treasures. Throughout the week there will be green activities that show youth how our resources can be used more wisely. The week culminates with the kids’ performance of a short play on Friday for their parents.

Registration for the Trailblazers day camp is open now. To sign-up, contact Fort Scott National Historic Site at (620) 223-0310 or email: gary_herrmann@nps.gov, with your name and phone number. Participants must be ages 9-12 as of the beginning day of the camp. Participants will be sent an informational packet after registration is complete; there is no charge for the workshop. Since space is limited to 12 participants, priority will be given to youth who have not attended before.