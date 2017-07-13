Nevada Resident Charged After Pursuit With Sheriff's Office

Warrants have been issued for a Nevada resident after a deputy serving papers in the Nevada area attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that ran a stop sign Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle failed to stop and ran east of Nevada on Hwy 54. Additional units were called in to assist and the vehicle fled on multiple roads Northeast of Nevada before being stopped in the Compton Junction area. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said deputies blocked off several roads and had spike strips set up for the vehicle. “We had the road blocked off ahead of him so he didn’t have anywhere to run.” The Sheriff said the suspects’ vehicle was boxed in and stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was taken into custody without incident. The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Thomas J Toothaker.

Toothaker has been charged with felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while revoked and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Toothaker is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

(Press Release via Vernon County Sheriff's Office)