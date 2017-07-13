Escaped McDonald County Jail Inmate Found

John Weeks, 1 of the 2 inmates that escaped McDonald County Jail is back in custody after being spotted along Baker Road in Longview Missouri around 10:45 Thursday morning.

Sheriff Hall suspects 19-year-old Christopher Walker and and 22-year-old John Weeks worked together in escaping the jail early Wednesday morning.



The inmates escaped through the shower room by dismantling the piece of metal on the wall, crawling through the water closet, and escaping through the duct system.



One McDonald County resident has seen this happen before, despite the jail being under construction, he thinks that inmates should be more closely monitored.



"They should keep a better eye on them..the guards. The amount of guards doesn't have anything to do with it..it's the quality of the guards" says Danny Simpson.



"The weaknesses is from the actual physical facility itself, not just the jailers" says Sheriff Michael Hall.



Sheriff Hall hasn't been given an estimated finish date for the new facility, but looks forward to the construction on the new jail being done so there will be less opportunities for escapes like this.





"It's a newer updated facility. We're hoping to know what's wrong with the old one to prevent and get that stuff fixed while the new one is being built, so we can prevent anything like this to on in the future because of the construction" says the sheriff.

Christopher Walker is still at large, and if you spot him, call 911 right away.