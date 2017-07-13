Manhunt in Carthage

A manhunt is underway in Carthage, Missouri as multiple law enforcement agencies search for a suspect on the run. The Carthage PD, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, and Missouri Highway Patrol are combing the town for Nathaniel Norris.

Norris is wanted for parole violations, and other charges. He was last seen wearing black shorts, no shirt, and reportedly covered in oil. Police say he is not considered armed or dangerous, but has fled law enforcement multiple times.

A couple days ago, he fled from police on a motorcycle. He was also reported passing vehicles at over 100 mph. On Thursday, authorities were searching for him again, after receiving tips from the public. He was spotted more than once near the Carthage train depot, but was able to escape into a nearby wooded area.

Police say the public should not be worried about the large law enforcement presence in the area. Norris is believed to be homeless, so authorities hope the public will keep supplying them with tips.