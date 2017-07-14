Oklahoma Lawmaker Holding Interim Study on Medical Marijuana

Oklahoma could be the 30th state to legalize medical marijuana, depending on how the November 2018 election turns out,

Some residents see it as a safer alternative than what some are already doing to manage pain.

"It's an herb, it grows in the ground. It's nothing like all that other stuff that's homemade. It ain't gonna kill you" says Oklahoma resident Dakota Livingston.

Patients would have to have a prescription to have pot on them.

If the bill is passed, adults can carry up to 3 ounces of marijuana on them and have up to 8 ounces at their place of residence.

The potential for legal cannabis does raise abuse concerns for some.

"I honestly think people do need it. And as long as they don't abuse the system, I think they need to have it" says Oklahoma resident, Bobbi Jensen.

"It also could be very abused in our state, just because of a lot of drug issues we already have. I think there are a lot of medical things that marijuana can help. But there is also a lot of things it hurts" says Oklahoma resident ,Maggie Irby.

The director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse says that regular use of marijuana can cause withdrawals like anxiety, sleeping difficulties, and irritability.

"Everyone should just get really educated on the actual pros and cons of medical marijuana. The CBD side..the THC side..both sides of it. And not just do it because you wanna have weed in your state" says Irby.

The election will take place November 6th, 2018.