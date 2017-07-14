Quantcast

Honoring the Past at the 144th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion.

Honoring the Past at the 144th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion.

Updated:
ERIE, KANSAS -

It is the oldest, continuous military celebration of its kind in the United states. History came to life Friday at the 144th Soldiers and Sailors Reunion in Erie, Kansas.

There was no shortage of fun and interesting things for attendees to check out, but the major highlights were all about honoring our country's past, and those who served. Civil war historian Joe Maghe had a treasure trove of Civil war memorabilia on display and was ready to enlighten any visitor curious about those who fought for this country.

"I often say, one of my main goals is to get one young person interested in history ... Because so many young people seem to not know of our past, or care," said Maghe.

Civil War reenactments from the Holmes Brigade set up an authentic camp on the Neosho County Courthouse lawn and were ready to do the same.

"That's what makes me feel good, if somebody gotten information that they didn't know about," said living historian Mike "Blue Hawk" Adams.

