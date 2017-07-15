Christmas in July Craft Sale Raises Money for a Good Cause

The Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University was turned into a winter wonderland for charity today.

About 50 vendors got together to sell their woodwork, knitted items and art with proceeds going to the Youth Crisis Center in Parsons.

This is the first year the Christmas in July sale has taken place in Pittsburg.

One of the organizer's family raised foster kids growing up, so the event takes on a special meaning to her.

"There's a lot of kids that just need love. And sometimes they don't get that from their parents. And I think that's what I feel like is going on at the Crisis Center. So if I can help in some small way, that's what I want to do" says Genelle Mead.

If you would like to donate to the Youth Crisis Center, they are still in need of basic house hold items.

Drop off any toothpaste, toilet paper, deodorant, food, etc at: 1915 Crawford in Parsons Kansas