Summer Mission For Local Churches Brings Congregation Together

Tabitha Davison and Nathan Roy are dedicated members of the Impact Life church in Joplin.

But its the mission trips to Guatemala that leave an impact on them



"It's also is kind of dangerous, but not in the way you'd think. It's dangerous because once you go, it's really hard to come back. And you really want to go and serve more. And you really start to lose patience with all of the things that this culture says is important. And you want to go on and do the really important things somewhere else." says Tabitha Davidson.



And that's what these congregation members are doing



"We've lived in Guatemala for about a year. We've been here 3 weeks and we'll be leaving in another week for another 6 months. We have to come back every 6 months" says Nathan Roy.



Nathan and his wife Kelsey left behind their teaching careers to pursue their service passions. Which makes community support like this fundraiser so important. The church is hosting a silent auction and dinner with the proceeds going towards sending them on the trips.

One congregation member is proud of the work these missionaries are doing.



"I don't even know what to call it, it's just a very good feeling to be able to bless somebody else" says a congregation member, Tausha Barker, who's a major supporter of these trips.



"At the orphanage, they have a pretty set schedule when a team comes in. Part of it is that we build food baskets that we take out widows within the community. We also spend time with the orphans" says Davison.



Traveling to a developing country has changed how they see their own



"Both how lucky we are and in some ways, how poor we are here. Because when we see another culture and we see what's really important. We start to recognize that our stuff is just stuff" she adds.



"It hurts. It's difficult. It wrenches your heart open. But the blessing that comes after is so worth it, the reward" says Roy.



With the support of their community, these workers are ready for the blessing that follows.



"Everything you labor through is worth the blessing that comes next" Roy adds.