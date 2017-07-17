Crowder College Honored 5th Time as Great College To Work For

Crowder College is a great college to work for, according to a new survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education, a top trade publication for colleges and universities. The results, released today in The Chronicle’s tenth annual report on The Academic Workplace, are based on a survey of 232 institutions, 77 two-year and 155 four-year, colleges and universities. This is the fifth time Crowder has earned the distinction of Great College to Work For. Previous years include: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and now 2017.

Only 22 of the two-year institutions that applied for the program achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Crowder College included among the medium universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students. Crowder College won honors in six categories this year: Collaborative Governance, Compensation & Benefits, Confidence in Senior Leadership, Job Satisfaction, Respect and Appreciation, and Work/Life Balance.

“The employees believe in the mission statement of the College and are true servant leaders who provide students with more than an education. A collective focus on the learning, personal growth, and well-being of students and co-workers creates a synergy at Crowder. It starts with the Board of Trustees and continues throughout each and every employee. A workplace environment is only as good as its employees, and I can proudly say that Crowder College is A Great College To Work For,” said Dr. Jennifer Methvin, President, Crowder College.

“Ten years in, the Great Colleges to Work For distinction is well-known by academic jobseekers as a sign that an institution’s employees are valued and given opportunities for growth even when they face financial constraints,” said Liz McMillen, editor of The Chronicle. “Any college or university that’s on the list is showing that they emphasize one of their most valuable assets: their faculty and staff.”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback. To administer the survey and analyze the results, The Chronicle worked with ModernThink LLC, a strategic human capital consulting firm that has conducted numerous “Best Places to Work” programs, surveying hundreds of thousands of employees nationwide.

“It’s easier to be a great workplace during good times, but it’s when times are tough that the commitment to workplace quality really gets tested,” said Richard K. Boyer, principal and managing partner, ModernThink LLC. “And those institutions that measure up during times of economic hardship reinforce their already strong cultures and put even more distance between them and their peer institutions for whom they compete for talent.”

Great Colleges to Work For is one of the largest and most comprehensive workplace study in higher education. For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit The Chronicle’s website at http://chroniclegreatcolleges.com/recognized-institutions/

