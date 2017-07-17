Nevada PD Make Arrest In Drug Distribution Investigation

In the late night hours of Sunday July 16th Nevada Police conducted an undercover operation in an effort to combat the distribution of illegal drugs in our community.

Officers had obtained information that a known male subject was suspected to be involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

During the operation, a plain clothed detective contacted the known male subject in a parking lot in the 400 block of North Osage Blvd.

Through the course of their investigation, officers located and seized suspected methamphetamine packaged for distribution and related drug paraphernalia.

The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Jail for holding.

The suspect taken into custody by Nevada Police has been identified as Jason R. Reynolds, age 37 of Nevada.

On Monday, July 17, 2017 the Vernon County Associate Court filed the following charges against Reynolds;

Delivery of Controlled Substance, Felony C

Reynolds is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash only bond.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the police if they have any information that would be helpful to combat crime.

For questions regarding crime prevention techniques or to start a Neighborhood Watch Program, contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-5100.

To report criminal activities call 911 or us the Tip Hotline (417) 448-5117.

Any and all information will be kept confidential.