Miami Police Department Invests in K-9 Unit

The Miami Police Department is investing the gift of 20,000 dollars towards a new team member.

A team member that is going to help them tackle drugs in the community.

"It'll be a multi purpose dog. It'll be a patrol dog and a narcotics detection dog. You know, one of the biggest problems in this whole area of the nation is narcotics and we just wanna take another step and find a way to combat that" says Thomas Anderson, the Miami Police Chief.



With it being 10 years since the police department has had a canine officer, one community member sees it as a long time coming.

"I think it would make stuff faster. I think it's safer for the police officers and i just think it's a good idea" says Amanda Gerig, a Miami local.

"Traffic stops, working with addiction..they can tell you immediately if there's something in the vehicle or something you need to investigate further" says the chief.

In order for an officer to apply to work with the dog, they have to have 2 years of experience at this police station.

Besides picking out the pup and police duo, the police department has to outfit a vehicle for the dog.

It could also be a new friend to the community.



"I think that everybody knows that dogs are man's best friend. In this, i think it will be great for us to have a dog. It's an officer that everybody loves, everybody loves a dog" says Officer Rogers.

The Miami Police Department says it will most likely be a German Shepard, but they are open to any breed that will get the job done.

It will be about two months till there is a police officer and dog team out patrolling.