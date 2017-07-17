Quantcast

Opioid Prosecution - KOAM TV 7

Opioid Prosecution

Updated:

     Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, today signed an executive order to create a prescription drug monitoring program.
     Missouri has been the only state in the nation without one.
     It's the latest in an effort to combat opioid abuse.
     *Another* bill would allow pharmacies to provide needed medication during an overdose.
     But some say *it* was rushed.
Governor Eric Greitens says he's taking action on the opioid epidemic in the state -- which he describes as a "plague".
A recent bill signed into law allows the Department of Health and Senior Services to issue a "standing order" statewide -- that would have pharmacists keep opioid overdose medication on hand no prescription needed.
The manager at the Medicine Shoppe in Joplin says the law is incomplete.
Forbus: "When the governor signed the legislation into effect and said that the department is going to handle the protocol, who's going to write the protocol?  How's it going to be disseminated?  How are pharmacies going to sign up for it?"
A "protocol" is when a physician gives pharmacists permission to administer or give away a specific medication...like a flu shot.
But Forbus says there's no "physician" selected to create a "protocol" for the entire state.
Forbus: "I think that the general overall idea is a good idea, now, I think they're kinda passing the buck when it comes to initiating the program and how it's going to be run, and who's it going to be run by."
The same bill helps those seeking emergency help during an overdose -- to do so without fear of prosecution.
we spoke with local authorities about possible upticks in usage -- if there's no fear of repercussion.
Duncan: "We feel that, people that are already using drugs they already know they're breaking the law and doing things they shouldn't be doing that are harmful to themselves and others, this just gives an avenue for those people who hit a point that they really need help, whether for themselves or someone else, they can make that call with less fear of getting in trouble."
One thing that both pharmacies and law enforcement officials agree on -- the law does have some beneficial properties, however, pharmacists say there could be some unforeseen complications.
Forbus: "Right now the medication that is needed to reverse an overdose is on back order, and we can only intermittently get the medication, so, accessibility is going to be a huge factor."
     Joplin Police have responded to more than 100 overdose calls this year.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Opioid Prosecution

    Opioid Prosecution

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:56:58 GMT
         Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, today signed an executive order to create a prescription drug monitoring program.      Missouri has been the only state in the nation without one.      It's the latest in an effort to combat opioid abuse.      *Another* bill would allow pharmacies to provide needed medication during an overdose.      But some say *it* was rushed. Governor Eric Greitens says he's taking acti...More >>
         Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, today signed an executive order to create a prescription drug monitoring program.      Missouri has been the only state in the nation without one.      It's the latest in an effort to combat opioid abuse.      *Another* bill would allow pharmacies to provide needed medication during an overdose.      But some say *it* was rushed. Governor Eric Greitens says he's taking acti...More >>

  • New Helipad in Jane

    New Helipad in Jane

    Sunday, July 16 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 18:36:33 GMT
        If you have an emergency in McDonald county -- first responders can get you help -- faster than before thanks, to a new helipad. Volunteers with the White Rock Fire Department in Jane gathered around Station 2 - to await something they've never had before. The first helicopter to land on a new helipad. The landing zone, or "L-Z", was built on property next to the station donated by the Conservation Department. Officials say if it wasn't for donations -- th...More >>
        If you have an emergency in McDonald county -- first responders can get you help -- faster than before thanks, to a new helipad. Volunteers with the White Rock Fire Department in Jane gathered around Station 2 - to await something they've never had before. The first helicopter to land on a new helipad. The landing zone, or "L-Z", was built on property next to the station donated by the Conservation Department. Officials say if it wasn't for donations -- th...More >>

  • Home Repair Dispute

    Home Repair Dispute

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:31:32 GMT
        A dispute between a homeowner and a contractor.     Each side claims the other didn't do what they were supposed to do.     According to the Home Builder's Association of Southwest Missouri it all could have been avoided. Campbell: "Making her happy so she can come back home...she misses it...and so do I." That's Mike Campbell -- he and his wife Linda say they were scammed by Capps Contracting and Construction. Their home in Carl Juncti...More >>
        A dispute between a homeowner and a contractor.     Each side claims the other didn't do what they were supposed to do.     According to the Home Builder's Association of Southwest Missouri it all could have been avoided. Campbell: "Making her happy so she can come back home...she misses it...and so do I." That's Mike Campbell -- he and his wife Linda say they were scammed by Capps Contracting and Construction. Their home in Carl Juncti...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.