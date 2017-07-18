Speed Enforcement Weekend: July 21st-23rd

Beginning July 21st thru July 23rd, The Galena Police Department will join other Law Enforcement agencies in Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma to stop what has been an epidemic that often has fatal consequences, “speeding” on our streets and highways.

In an effort to change this trend, law enforcement across the six-state area will be extra-vigilant when patrolling around city, rural state and federal highways. As speed increases, the severity of crashes increases, leading to a rise in fatalities and/or serious injuries. Officers are educating drivers and passengers regarding the importance of slowing down, using restraints and not driving while impaired.

There should be no surprises when it comes to this enforcement effort. Officers will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting, driving while impaired or failing to buckle up.

Chief Charles says, “Even one death is unacceptable. Please slow down, put the phone away or turn it off, and always buckle up.”

