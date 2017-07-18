Two People Arrested In Pittsburg Altercation Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 5:36 PM EDT Updated:

On Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 1:56 am, officers responded to The Break, 607 N. Broadway Street, for a report of a physical altercation involving several individuals. Officers arrived and located a large crowd gathered at the rear alley business door and parking lot area.

Officers observed a male and female yelling obscenities at each other. The male did not comply with officers’ commands and was subsequently taken into custody. Suspect #1, age 30 was later booked into the Crawford County Jail for Battery LEO and Misdemeanor Obstruction.

The business management and witnesses pointed out a female, later identified as Suspect #2, who was currently seated in an SUV on the parking lot. They stated she previously took out a tire iron and approached the crowd of patrons.

Officers attempted to make contact with Suspect #2, who was seated in the driver’s seat and told her to exit the vehicle. She abruptly put the vehicle in reverse and backed out, grazing an officer. Suspect #1 then shifted the vehicle into drive and drove toward a group of people in the parking lot. Officers pursued the vehicle on foot and ordered her to stop. Suspect #1 stopped the vehicle at the opposite end of the parking lot and began to resist officers as they attempted to take her into custody. She struck and bit the officers, but was subsequently taken into custody.

Suspect #2, age 46 was booked into the Crawford County Jail for Aggravated Battery against a Law Enforcement Officer, Battery LEO, Felony Obstruction, DUI and Disorderly Conduct.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.