Home Building Trends in Joplin

So, you're moving to a new town...and need some housing.

What do you look for?

Apartment...duplex?

Trends in Joplin suggest duplexes have become more and more popular.

The Joplin City Council has given final approval to a series of lots to be rezoned from R-1, which is for single family homes, to R-2, which allows for multi-family homes -- in these cases, duplexes.

One such development is in the 2000 block of south Maryland -- 10 new duplexes under construction to allow 20 new families to move in near a busy corridor.

Bolander: "Typically as you get closer to those busy corridors such as Connecticut and 20th street, even 26th street near the medical school, you'll find that more appropriate for a medium density housing development such as duplexes."

Sometimes, duplexes can slow the rate of growth nearby, but Jake Mayberry has been building them for quite some time -- and has seen just the opposite.

Mayberry: "I don't feel like the duplexes are going to stymie any growth at all, I think that they're a necessity, there's always going to be people that need to rent, and people have got to live somewhere."

City officials say they've not run into any major opposition to the rezoning requests, but Mayberry says it can have a negative impact on established neighborhoods.

Mayberry: "People see that as a negative to have a rental property, not because it's a rental, but because it has higher turnover of people, people coming and going, people like to establish community in their neighborhoods."

In the Maryland development -- they're squeezing in ten units in a 2 block area, which can overwhelm the neighborhood.

Bolander: "A lot of people assume the more people you get in your community at a quick rate, that that's good, but infrastructure has to be able to keep up with that, there is such a thing as growing too fast, you can't provide your services to your citizens when that happens."

Bolander says thanks to a number of funding sources since the 2011 tornado, the city is able to meet those growing needs as the city continues to expand.

Officials tell us they're always evaluating each re-zoning case to ensure it matches the neighborhood it's in.