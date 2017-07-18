Quantcast

Home Building Trends in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Home Building Trends in Joplin

Updated:

     So, you're moving to a new town...and need some housing.
     What do you look for?
     Apartment...duplex?
     Trends in Joplin suggest duplexes have become more and more popular.
The Joplin City Council has given final approval to a series of lots to be rezoned from R-1, which is for single family homes, to R-2, which allows for multi-family homes -- in these cases, duplexes.
One such development is in the 2000 block of south Maryland -- 10 new duplexes under construction to allow 20 new families to move in near a busy corridor. 
Bolander: "Typically as you get closer to those busy corridors such as Connecticut and 20th street, even 26th street near the medical school, you'll find that more appropriate for a medium density housing development such as duplexes."
Sometimes, duplexes can slow the rate of growth nearby, but Jake Mayberry has been building them for quite some time -- and has seen just the opposite.
Mayberry: "I don't feel like the duplexes are going to stymie any growth at all, I think that they're a necessity, there's always going to be people that need to rent, and people have got to live somewhere."
City officials say they've not run into any major opposition to the rezoning requests, but Mayberry says it can have a negative impact on established neighborhoods.
Mayberry: "People see that as a negative to have a rental property, not because it's a rental, but because it has higher turnover of people, people coming and going, people like to establish community in their neighborhoods."
In the Maryland development -- they're squeezing in ten units in a 2 block area, which can overwhelm the neighborhood.
Bolander: "A lot of people assume the more people you get in your community at a quick rate, that that's good, but infrastructure has to be able to keep up with that, there is such a thing as growing too fast, you can't provide your services to your citizens when that happens."
Bolander says thanks to a number of funding sources since the 2011 tornado, the city is able to meet those growing needs as the city continues to expand.
     Officials tell us they're always evaluating each re-zoning case to ensure it matches the neighborhood it's in.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Home Building Trends in Joplin

    Home Building Trends in Joplin

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-07-19 00:38:55 GMT

         So, you're moving to a new town...and need some housing.
         What do you look for?
         Apartment...duplex?
         Trends in Joplin suggest duplexes have become more and more popular.

    More >>

         So, you're moving to a new town...and need some housing.
         What do you look for?
         Apartment...duplex?
         Trends in Joplin suggest duplexes have become more and more popular.

    More >>

  • Opioid Prosecution

    Opioid Prosecution

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:56:58 GMT
         Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, today signed an executive order to create a prescription drug monitoring program.      Missouri has been the only state in the nation without one.      It's the latest in an effort to combat opioid abuse.      *Another* bill would allow pharmacies to provide needed medication during an overdose.      But some say *it* was rushed. Governor Eric Greitens says he's taking acti...More >>
         Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, today signed an executive order to create a prescription drug monitoring program.      Missouri has been the only state in the nation without one.      It's the latest in an effort to combat opioid abuse.      *Another* bill would allow pharmacies to provide needed medication during an overdose.      But some say *it* was rushed. Governor Eric Greitens says he's taking acti...More >>

  • New Helipad in Jane

    New Helipad in Jane

    Sunday, July 16 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 18:36:33 GMT
        If you have an emergency in McDonald county -- first responders can get you help -- faster than before thanks, to a new helipad. Volunteers with the White Rock Fire Department in Jane gathered around Station 2 - to await something they've never had before. The first helicopter to land on a new helipad. The landing zone, or "L-Z", was built on property next to the station donated by the Conservation Department. Officials say if it wasn't for donations -- th...More >>
        If you have an emergency in McDonald county -- first responders can get you help -- faster than before thanks, to a new helipad. Volunteers with the White Rock Fire Department in Jane gathered around Station 2 - to await something they've never had before. The first helicopter to land on a new helipad. The landing zone, or "L-Z", was built on property next to the station donated by the Conservation Department. Officials say if it wasn't for donations -- th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.