Pittsburg State’s DNP program receives national accreditation

266 days. That’s the amount of time Pittsburg State University’s Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing faculty has been waiting on word from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) of the accreditation status of the new Doctor of Nursing Practice program. In late May, Cheryl Giefer, director of the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing received the letter she’d been waiting for since September of 2016.

“We were informed that the CCNE Board of Commissioners had granted our DNP program full accreditation,” said Giefer. “It took a while, but it was worth the wait. It’s a major accomplishment for our program and for our faculty.”

Pittsburg State’s DNP program, which had its first cohort graduate in December of 2016, is now accredited through 2021, the maximum length allowed by the CCNE for a new program. In addition to the DNP program, Pitt State’s BSN and MSN program are also accredited by the CCNE. These accreditations affirm the school’s academic programs meet the highest standard of nursing education. A full list of these standards is available on the CCNE website(http://www.aacn.nche.edu/ccne-accreditation/standards-procedures-resources/baccalaureate-graduate).

“Accreditation is everything,” said Giefer. “Every state’s Board of Nursing requires your degree to have come from an accredited school. State Boards of Nursing won’t issue a license to practice without proof of graduation from an accredited program. It’s also required before an Advanced Practice Nurse can obtain a provider number for receipt of insurance, Medicare or Medicaid payments. It is a badge of quality for our graduates. It helps secure their future.”

Pittsburg State University has been educating today’s nursing professionals for nearly 50 years. In addition to the DNP degree, Pittsburg State’s Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing also offers a BSN degree and a Master of Science in Nursing degree. Learn more about Pittsburg State’s programs and faculty by visiting the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing website.