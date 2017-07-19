Quantcast

RENT, CINDERELLA coming to Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Two of the most renowned musicals to ever grace the Broadway stage are coming to the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University thanks, in large part, to the support of CDL Electric.

This year’s “Best of Broadway” series will feature the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning rock musical, RENT, in its 20th anniversary tour, on Oct. 29, and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Tony Award-winning family classic CINDERELLA on April 22. 

Tickets start at just $24 for PSU students and range up to $74 for prime seats. Tickets are on sale now at the Pittsburg State Ticket Office located within the Garfield Weede Building and online at www.bicknellcenter.com. Discounts are available for seniors, children, PSU students, faculty, staff, and retirees.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring such acclaimed productions to our stage,” said Joe Firman, Bicknell Center director. “Thanks to CDL Electric, audiences will have the opportunity to experience a childhood classic and one of Broadway’s most ground-breaking musicals of all-time. It really is the ‘Best of Broadway.’”

Larry Seward, CDL Electric president, said the company’s sponsorship of the “Best of Broadway” series is an example of his company’s commitment to the community.

“We’ve been serving this community since 1964,” Seward said. “Much has changed in the past 53 years, including the size and scope of our business, but our commitment to Pittsburg has never wavered. We’re proud to sponsor the ‘Best of Broadway’ series and to help bring such quality theater to our region.”

RENT is a re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème and follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters – love. RENT is the winner of the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is one of only five musicals to win both awards.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love – the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more – plus some new surprising twists.

Located in the heart of Pittsburg State University’s campus, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts is the region’s premiere destination for the fine and performing arts. Designed and constructed by the world’s most renowned theater architects, this $33 million facility features the 1,100-seat Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall, the 250-seat Dotty and Bill Miller Theater, a 3,500 square-foot art gallery, and state-of-the-art technology.

