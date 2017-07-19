NEO Public Relations Office Earns Statewide Recognition

Miami, Okla. - Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - The Public Relations Office at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) earned three awards during the annual Oklahoma College Public Relations Association (OCPRA) contest. The contest was held in conjunction with the 2017 OCPRA Annual Conference and recognized “the best in contemporary communications from educational institutions -- both public and private -- throughout the State of Oklahoma.”

“NEO has worked hard to create a consistent brand and message for the College, and it’s an honor to see that hard work pay off,” said Jennifer Walker, executive director of the NEO Development Foundation. “We competed against four-year universities like OSU and OU, so our success in the competition is a testament to the talented and creative Marketing and Public Relations staff at NEO.”

NEO competed against 50 two- and four-year colleges and research institutes from around the state including Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma, and Langston University in 38 award categories ranging from Web Design to Holiday Greetings. This year, judges ranked over 550 entries and NEO earned the top award in “sports publication” for the annual NEO Football Media Guide, as well as honorable mention in both “video featurette” and “video feature.”

“It’s an honor to receive these awards, especially among all the great institutions in Oklahoma,” said David Frazier, graphic designer and lead creative member on the winning submissions. “It celebrates our exceptional marketing department and the great work our team is producing.”

The Public Relations Department at NEO works with campus departments and offices to provide a full range of print services, video production and photography, press releases and social media, as well as event coordination and management. The department consists of Jennifer Walker, executive director of the NEO Development Foundation; Sandy Shults, administrative assistant for the NEO Development Foundation; David Frazier, webmaster/graphic designer; Zulema Ware, print shop coordinator; and Jordan Adams, coordinator for public information and marketing.

For more information about the NEO Public Relations Department, contact Jordan Adams at Jordan.m.adams@neo.edu.