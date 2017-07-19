Quantcast

“Finding Dory” Shown This Friday at Schifferdecker Park

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Joplin Parks and Recreation, the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Fletcher Toyota are excited to announce the next movie for the 2017 Movies in the Park series.

Everyone is welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the movie “Finding Dory” under the stars on an inflatable movie screen at Schifferdecker Park on Friday, July 21st at dusk.

The movie is rated PG with a run time of 103 minutes. Concessions will be available for purchase on-site.

Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Fletcher Toyota, movies will be shown throughout the summer and fall. The next movie will be “The LEGO Batman Movie” at dusk at Schifferdecker Park in conjunction with JPD’s National Night Out event on August 1st.

For more information, please call the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department at 417-625-4750 or visit www.joplinparks.org.

