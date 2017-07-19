ISO Ratings for the Neosho/Newton County Area Fire Protection District

The Neosho Area Fire Protection District would like to announce that it has received word the fire districts new ISO insurance rating effective October 1, 2017 will be a “5/10” split rating. The “5” rating covers approximately 95% of the fire district.

ISO collects and evaluates information from communities in the United States on their structure fire suppression capabilities. The data is analyzed using the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) and then a Public Protection Classification (PPC) grade is assigned to the community or fire department.

ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program plays an important role in the underwriting process for insurance companies. Most U.S. insurers use PPC information as part of their decision making when deciding what business to write, coverage’s to offer or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance. Each insurance company independently determines the premiums it charges its policyholders in part to the ISO rating given to the fire departments.

The ISO “5” rating are areas of the fire district that are within 5 road miles of an approved fire station, including approved automatic aid departments. The areas receiving a “10” rating are those areas outside of 5 road miles from any approved fire station. The rating scale is from; 1 to 10, with 1 being the best.

This project has been in the works for several years, starting with the planning and construction of a new district station northwest of Neosho and updated equipment. Thanks in part to the late Board member Lee Ireland who’s guidance and current board members Beverly Walters, Terry Cook and Greg Hickman helped see this project through.

Property owners in the Neosho Area Fire Protection District should contact their insurance provider, confirm they have the updated ISO information and see if or how much of a savings the lower rating should have on your insurance rates. The previous rating for the district was a “9”.