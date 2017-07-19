AG Derek Schmidt’s office to provide child ID kits, consumer protection information at Cherokee County Fair

Free child identification kits and information to help consumers protect themselves from identity theft, scams and deceptive business practices will be offered at next week’s Cherokee County Fair, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

“Protecting Kansas children and consumers are important priorities for our office,” Schmidt said. “I hope folks will stop by our booth to learn more about how they can keep themselves and their families safe.”

The booth will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. July 25 through 29. The fair is located at 100 E. Country Rd. in Columbus.

More information on the attorney general’s consumer protection efforts is available online at www.InYourCornerKansas.org or by calling the Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-432-2310.