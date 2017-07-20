Making a new Pittsburg Skate Park a Reality

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation is working to bring a new skate park to the city. That requires money, and the Pittsburg Skate Park Task force is working to raise the funds.

Shelly Sours is part of the task force, and it's not hard to see why. Schlanger Park's current skate park has been a positive influence on her son and his many friends.

"It does get people outside and away from the television for quite a while. It's somewhere you can make friends, and there's a lot of positive peer pressure, to get better and keep doing it," says Shelly's son, Luke Sours.

Unfortunately, wear-and-tear have taken their toll on the park. Rough patches of concrete aren't providing adequate cushioning, and the metal ramps can get so hot in the summer, they can burn skaters.

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Director Kim Vogel says the city was denied by the Tony Hawk Foundation when applying for a grant to build the new park, but not rejected. The Tony Hawk Foundation encouraged Pittsburg to raise some of the money for the park and then apply again for the grant, once the city could prove a strong community interest. The Pittsburg Skate Park Task force has been doing just that.