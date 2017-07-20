Death Investigation in Joplin

?On July 19, 2017 at 5:42 AM Joplin Fire and METS responded to 3012 Even Avenue in for a medical call. The patient was transported to the hospital.

?On July 19, 2017 at 5:06 PM Joplin Police were called to Mercy Hospital in reference to the patient from the medical call. Shortly after, the patient, Vickey S. Phillips, 60, Joplin, was pronounced deceased. At this time investigators with the Joplin Police Department are conducting a death investigation and an autopsy is being scheduled.