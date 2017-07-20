Mailbox tampering on west side of the county.

Over the past couple of days we had eight different incidents dealing with mailboxes being opened, and some having mail stolen out of them. The incidents have been in an area South of Carl Junction on JJ Hwy, down to Fir, and over West to County Road 303, up to Hunter Road.

The area will have increased patrol, but we are seeking the public’s help on this matter. If you see anyone tampering with a mailbox, please get the vehicle information and license plate, and contact dispatch immediately. Dispatch’s contact information is 911, or the non-emergency number, 359-9100.