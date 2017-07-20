“Buckle Up” painted in Sarcoxie

In an effort to help promote teen agers to wear their seat belts, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Missouri Department of Transportation to obtain a stencil for a “Buckle Up" sign. Today with the help of the Sarcoxie Public Works Department, “Buckle Up” was painted at the Sarcoxie schools parking lots.

The “Buckle Up” sign will also be painted at the Jasper High School and the Avilla School.