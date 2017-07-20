Quantcast

MW Nats-Red Finishes Pool Play in Premier Championship - KOAM TV 7

MW Nats-Red Finishes Pool Play in Premier Championship

Updated:

The Midwest Nationals-Red squad finished up pool play in the Premier Baseball Junior Championship on Thursday.

The Nationals fell to the San Antonio Angels 6-5 to go 0-3 in pool play.

  • Top Sports Stories in the 4-StatesTop Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • MW Nats-Red Finishes Pool Play in Premier Championship

    MW Nats-Red Finishes Pool Play in Premier Championship

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:47:15 GMT

    The Nationals fell to the San Antonio Angels 6-5 in their final game of pool play.

    More >>

    The Nationals fell to the San Antonio Angels 6-5 in their final game of pool play.

    More >>

  • FSCC Welcomes New Head Softball Coach

    FSCC Welcomes New Head Softball Coach

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:57:42 GMT
    Lana RossLana Ross
    Fort Scott Community College welcomes Lana Ross as the new FSCC Head Softball Coach. “We’re thrilled that Coach Ross will be joining the Greyhound family. She has been a champion throughout her entire career and brings a tremendous amount of experience and success to the softball program. Adding a coach of her caliber to our staff will improve our entire department,” said Tom Havron, FSCC Dean of Students and Director of Athletics. “Coach Ross is already off a...More >>
    Fort Scott Community College welcomes Lana Ross as the new FSCC Head Softball Coach. “We’re thrilled that Coach Ross will be joining the Greyhound family. She has been a champion throughout her entire career and brings a tremendous amount of experience and success to the softball program. Adding a coach of her caliber to our staff will improve our entire department,” said Tom Havron, FSCC Dean of Students and Director of Athletics. “Coach Ross is already off a...More >>

  • Private support helps Pittsburg State install ballpark turf

    Private support helps Pittsburg State install ballpark turf

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-07-12 18:01:51 GMT

    Pittsburg State University baseball head coach Tom Myers can’t stop smiling. And he has good reason. Thanks to the generosity of several anonymous donors, the university is installing new turf on its baseball and softball fields. The summer project will provide a wall-to-wall AstroTurf brand synthetic turf on all playing surfaces, batting cages and bullpen areas. The turf will be similar to that currently in use at Carnie Smith Stadium and the Robert W.

    More >>

    Pittsburg State University baseball head coach Tom Myers can’t stop smiling. And he has good reason. Thanks to the generosity of several anonymous donors, the university is installing new turf on its baseball and softball fields. The summer project will provide a wall-to-wall AstroTurf brand synthetic turf on all playing surfaces, batting cages and bullpen areas. The turf will be similar to that currently in use at Carnie Smith Stadium and the Robert W.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.