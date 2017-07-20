Five Workers Walk Out on the Southeast Kansas Humane Society

Four employees and one volunteer at the Southeast Kansas Humane Society have resigned over alleged poor working conditions. All five of them say it was the way management ran the shelter, that caused them to quit.

They want to be clear. There was no abuse or mistreatment of animals. But there were a number of alleged problems, they say prevented them from giving animals proper care.

"Three of us have actually, at our own expense, been encouraged by management to get training with a local trainer.. and that was at our own personal cost," says former SEK Humane Society employee Logan Rink.

The five former workers also say their hours were slashed, but their workload was not.

"In cutting those hours, they cut the amount of staff present during the days... with that you have, us being able to help with the animals and their behavior, slipping through the cracks..." said former SEK Humane Society Employee Valerie Weilert.

The five former workers said they complained to management multiple times, but never saw anything change. The Southeast Kansas Humane Society did not want to take questions concerning the walk out, but did issue a statement:

"..the safety, health and wellness of the animals at the SEK Humane Society has and well always be our top priority. We can't thank our community enough for the outreach now, and continued support during these times of growth and change. We welcome you to visit our adoptable animals, and come see our new facility," said SEK Humane Society Executive Director Kelsey Cooper.