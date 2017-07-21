Quantcast

Standoff with Alleged Gunman in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Standoff with Alleged Gunman in Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A Kansas City man is now in police custody following a Friday afternoon standoff in Joplin. The standoff happened at the Microtel Inn and Suites next to Fazoli's, off South Rangeline Road.

A little after 11 AM Friday morning, a Fazoli's employee contacted Joplin police about a man who was pointing a gun at people in the restaurant's parking lot, and making threats. When police arrived, the suspect retreated to a hotel room at the Microtel Inn.

Law enforcement remained in contact with the man, but eventually a swat team used gas to help apprehend him. Captain Trevor Duncan of the Joplin Police Department says nobody was injured during the arrest. 

That wasn't the end of things, however. Police say after arresting the suspect, they discovered a potentially explosive device in his hotel room. The Springfield bomb squad was called in, and determined that explosive device was an imitation hand grenade.

The incident caused part of Rangeline to be closed off, but the road was reopened after the bomb squad left just before 5 PM.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.