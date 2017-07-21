Standoff with Alleged Gunman in Joplin

A Kansas City man is now in police custody following a Friday afternoon standoff in Joplin. The standoff happened at the Microtel Inn and Suites next to Fazoli's, off South Rangeline Road.

A little after 11 AM Friday morning, a Fazoli's employee contacted Joplin police about a man who was pointing a gun at people in the restaurant's parking lot, and making threats. When police arrived, the suspect retreated to a hotel room at the Microtel Inn.

Law enforcement remained in contact with the man, but eventually a swat team used gas to help apprehend him. Captain Trevor Duncan of the Joplin Police Department says nobody was injured during the arrest.

That wasn't the end of things, however. Police say after arresting the suspect, they discovered a potentially explosive device in his hotel room. The Springfield bomb squad was called in, and determined that explosive device was an imitation hand grenade.

The incident caused part of Rangeline to be closed off, but the road was reopened after the bomb squad left just before 5 PM.