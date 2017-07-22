Empire Outage

An equipment failure at an electrical substation in south Joplin leaves nearly 6,000 people in the dark Friday night. Officials with Empire District tell us a cross-arm failed on a transmission line heading into the substation you see here. The failure caused damage to equipment at the station which then led to the initial outage around midnight. Crews made temporary repairs and restored power around 1:30 this morning. Crews then planned an outage at 9:00 this morning so they could finish the repairs safely and before the weather go too hot. That planned outage put businesses in the dark from Main to the state line and along 20th south to Interstate 44. Many traffic signals in the area were not functioning for an hour when power was restored at 10:00.
Saturday, July 22 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:14:01 GMT
Monday, July 17 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:56:58 GMT
Sunday, July 16 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-07-16 18:36:33 GMT
Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:31:32 GMT
Monday, July 10 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-07-11 01:49:02 GMT
Monday, July 10 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-07-10 18:05:46 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:25:10 GMT
Monday, July 3 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:37:07 GMT
Wednesday, June 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-06-29 02:36:34 GMT
