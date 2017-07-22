Empire Outage

An equipment failure at an electrical substation in south Joplin leaves nearly 6,000 people in the dark Friday night.

Officials with Empire District tell us a cross-arm failed on a transmission line heading into the substation you see here.

The failure caused damage to equipment at the station which then led to the initial outage around midnight.

Crews made temporary repairs and restored power around 1:30 this morning.

Crews then planned an outage at 9:00 this morning so they could finish the repairs safely and before the weather go too hot.

That planned outage put businesses in the dark from Main to the state line and along 20th south to Interstate 44.

Many traffic signals in the area were not functioning for an hour when power was restored at 10:00.