4 State Heat Puts People At Risk

Savannah and her friends are enjoying the day at Cunningham Park in Joplin, but she has to be more careful than the rest of her peers



"It's been crazy hot, I've had to stay inside and I've gotten heat sick a couple of times. it makes me really nauseous and it triggers migraines that I get says Savannah.



But how far should you let these symptoms go before you get medical attention?



"Anytime that you're having symptoms that are concerning, light headedness especially altered mental status, persistent muscle cramps or persistent vomiting. Anything like that you should definitely get checked out" says nurse practitioner, Lindsey Turner.



A dip in the pool keeps you cool but doesn't prevent dehydration. So there are a few precautionary things you can do to prevent yourself from having to go to the Emergency Room in the first place.



"Well number one, when you're out in the sun you should always wear sunscreen. And to protect themselves. Stay hydrated. Push fluids, whether it be water or Gatorade..those with electrolyte replacement and try to avoid direct sunlight when you can" she says.



Some people don't have the option to stay cool at their jobs



"When it's hot like this and then you add all the layers that we wear and put on, it definitely becomes more dangerous for a firefighter" says firefighter Jeff Littrell.



Not only does the weather make them more prone to heat stroke but also keeps them on the go, fighting fires.



"When our weather gets hot like this, things start drying out. When the grass starts drying out, sparks or anything like that from traveling vehicles down the road will ignite the grass...people throwing cigarettes out the window" Littrell warns.



Whether you're strolling in the park with your friends or an on call firefighter, it's important for all to stay safe during the hot humid days of summer.