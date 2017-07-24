Quantcast

4-State Heroes Appreciation Tour 2017 - KOAM TV 7

Sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers

4-State Heroes Appreciation Tour 2017

Date Dealership Location
August 3rd Mike Carpino Ford Columbus, KS
August 10th Nevada FLM Auto Mall Nevada, MO
August 17th Quality Motors Independence, KS
August 24th Frank Fletcher Ford Lincoln Joplin, MO
August 31st Briggs Fort Scott, KS
September 7th Jay Hatfield Ford Sarcoxie, MO
September 14th Merle Kelly Ford Chanute, KS
September 21st Fletcher Ford Border Store Jane, MO
September 28th Twin Motors Ford Iola, KS
October 5th Carthage Ford Carthage, MO
October 12th Pittsburg Ford Pittsburg, KS
October 19th Green County Ford Parsons, KS

  Upcoming Events

  • Just Off Broadway Theatre Camp enrollment now open

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:10:50 GMT
    Enrollment is now open for Just Off Broadway Summer Theatre, an intensive two-week workshop directed by award-winning theatre director Greg Shaw of Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg Community Theatre. The camp will be held Aug. 7 to 12 to Aug. 14-18.  Past shows have included High School Musical Jr. and Legally Blonde Jr. This year's show will be All Shook Up, a musical comedy that includes hit tunes by Elvis. The camp is open to students from sixth through 10th grades and inc...More >>
  • CHC-SEK Diabetes Education Program - August 8th

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:52:26 GMT
    The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, August 8th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for August will be “Diabetic Care Essentials 101” with guest speaker Nancy Evans, Certified Diabetic Educator. Learn everything you need to know about diabetes care from taking insulin to checking blood sugar and more. The program is free and open to the public. For more inf...More >>
  • Pittsburg Bridal Crawl - September 22nd

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:20:07 GMT

    Last year’s inaugural Bridal Crawl, hosted by Memorial Auditorium and featuring merchants in Downtown Pittsburg, was such a success that future brides and the merchants asked for a repeat this fall. Memorial Auditorium staff was happy to comply. The crawl will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Auditorium. Brides, mothers and others may pick up passports on the main level between 4 and 6 p.m. for $5 each. There, they may have the opportunity to browse booths of wedding-...

    More >>

