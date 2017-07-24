Car Seat Check - July 26th

Join The Alliance of SWMO across from the Gryphon Building, located at 1027 S. Main Street Joplin, on Wednesday, July 26th from 9:00-11:30 a.m. for The Alliance’s next car seat check. Certified Car Seat Technicians will gladly assist you and your family in properly installing your child’s car seat at no cost. Car seats are also available for low income families to obtain for a required $20 fee.



Last year alone, The Alliance checked over 361 car seats and distributed over 255 car seats to families in need. The Alliance has been serving the 4-States area by hosting these events since 1997. The Alliance hosts this monthly event to help educate parents and guardians about safely installing car seats to keep children safe.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when used and installed correctly, child safety seats effectively reduce the risk of death by 71% for infants (under age one) and by 54% for toddlers (ages one to three) and children in booster seats (ages four to eight).



The Alliance is dedicated to prevention efforts and is striving to make the four-states a safer and more educated community. This event could not be possible without the help of our dedicated Certified Car Seat Technicians.



For further information, contact Mark Box at 417-782-9899 or visit our website at www.theallianceofswmo.org.