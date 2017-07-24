Pittsburg Bridal Crawl - September 22nd

Last year’s inaugural Bridal Crawl, hosted by Memorial Auditorium and featuring merchants in Downtown Pittsburg, was such a success that future brides and the merchants asked for a repeat this fall.

Memorial Auditorium staff was happy to comply.

The crawl will kick off on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Auditorium. Brides, mothers and others may pick up passports on the main level between 4 and 6 p.m. for $5 each. There, they may have the opportunity to browse booths of wedding-related merchants who don’t have storefronts. Brides and their parties may then fan out across Downtown Pittsburg to visit merchants featured on their passports.

At each stop, they’ll get to taste, try on, sample, ask questions, and get passports punched by that merchant. Crawl-goers may then return to Memorial by 9 p.m. for a mock reception featuring complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres, music, and centerpieces provided by main event sponsor Little Shop of Flowers.

Those who get their passports punched and entered into the drawing will be eligible to win the grand prize: a free wedding reception donated by Memorial Auditorium. Main event sponsors will give away prizes, as well: Sweet Designs Cakery will give away a free wedding cake, and Bishop Studios/Strawberry Moon will give away two photo shoots and dresses.

For more information, contact Memorial Auditorium Manager Ashlee Ricks at 620-231-7827.