CHC-SEK Diabetes Education Program - August 8th

The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, August 8th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for August will be “Diabetic Care Essentials 101” with guest speaker Nancy Evans, Certified Diabetic Educator. Learn everything you need to know about diabetes care from taking insulin to checking blood sugar and more. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call CHC/SEK at 620-240-5027.