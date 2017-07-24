Eagle Picher Demolition Cleanup Continues after Brief Halt

Contractors are out and about, removing material from the site of the old eagle picher building, the future home of what could be Oklahoma's biggest splash pad.

Miami local, Patricia Peterson sees this as a new opportunity for her younger siblings and business around Miami.

"I think it will be really good for business, i also think it'll be really good for the kids. They need more stuff to do around here. The only thing they have is the pool. and they have a skate park...but you know. It's kind of dangerous and a lot of kids don't know how to skate"

But it's the steps that happen before construction starts that really effect the community's well being.

"You literally remove the material, you put it on a truck and you haul it to a proper disposal site" says Miami City Manager, Dean Kruithof.

Right now, it's removing substance in the gravel called "chat".

"Chat is the material that you dig through to get to the ore, so when the mining area up there was running, there was a lot of material that wasn't valuable for its lead or zinc content. That would just be rock that was left on the surface. The problem is that it did have enough led in it so when it oxidized, when it got exposed to oxygen. It got to be a more mobile form of lead" says Rita Kottke from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

As workers are removing the chat, they wet it down so less of the dust goes air born.

Once all the material is removed the Oklahoma department of environmental quality will test the area to make sure all there are no remaining contaminants

Then the city is free to start splash pad construction, the pad will be a big upgrade for this kid.

Aizlynn of Miami says, "you usually just have to use a hose to get wet".

The difference between a splash pad and a swimming pool is that in a splash pad, there is no standing water, so no need to hire a lifeguard. Just buckets pouring water and fountains shooting water for kids to play in.

Kruithof says the project is on track to be finished by next summer.