Pittsburg Casino Revenue

Income is beginning to roll in -- and it's already got a specific place to go.

Clarkson: "Where I'm putting it, it's going straight to our general fund reserves."

Jamie Clarkson is the director of finance for the city -- and he says the reason the casino revenue is being stored --

Clarkson: "The state has put us under a property tax lid law, beginning with 2018, so going forward, we won't ever be able to raise property taxes above the consumer price index without having an election."

But there's another part to the casino income...

Hall: "The other very nice part of having the casino in town, is the philanthropy."

Those philanthropic efforts include donations to The Lord's Diner, homeless shelters, and other charities that help those in need.

Hall: "They've been a very quiet donor, extremely helpful, always there when we ask them, so you really have two sides of it, and we need them both in this community."

Daron Hall says those 'quiet' donations have been up to $5,000 for local charities, they even donated $10,000 for the city's fourth of July show.

But the donations are only a small part of the bigger picture.

Hall: "As far as the impact on the community as a whole, whether you're a gambler or not, yeah, I think you can see it, you know CTECH is our local tech-ed center, they're getting revenue from the casino, the city's already gotten our revenue, from the casino, it's something we can now build into our budget for next year."

It's a budget that has a little more green in it -- a little more green that officials say can go a long way.