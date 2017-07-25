Neosho Man Uncovers $50,000 Top Prize

A Neosho man received some quick cash after he uncovered a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket he purchased at Kwik Mart, 738 E. McKinney St., in Neosho. Cesar Sanchez claimed his prize winnings from the “Pay Lines” game at the Springfield Lottery office on July 18.

“Pay Lines” is a $3 ticket that officially went on sale June 26. The game has prizes ranging from $3 to $50,000 and has more than $5.6 million in prizes left, including three top prizes.

In Fiscal Year 2016, Missouri Lottery players in Newton County won more than $6.8 million in prizes. An additional $2.2 million from Lottery proceeds went toeducation programs in the county, and $561,974 was paid to local businesses in the form of retailer incentives.