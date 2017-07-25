Sen. Moran to Support Full Repeal of Obamacare, Continue to Oppose BCRA

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement regarding the Senate’s action today on healthcare:

“For years, I have been committed to repealing and replacing Obamacare. As I’ve said, I will vote to proceed to and pass a bill that fully repeals Obamacare, puts a two-year expiration date on the damaging law and will allow for the full legislative process I have repeatedly called for – involving all 100 senators – to craft a replacement. I will work with my colleagues to develop healthcare policy that will provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.

“I will continue, however, to strongly oppose the BCRA. This bill missed the mark for Kansans, failed to adequately repeal Obamacare and did not address the rising costs of healthcare. Healthcare is too important to Kansans, our families and future generations of Americans to get wrong.”