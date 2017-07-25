Nevada PD Locate Narcotics During Arrest

In the late night hours of Sunday July 23rd Nevada Police received information that a known male subject from the Kansas City area was at a location in the 300 block of E. Grand Street and that this subject was suspected to be involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Nevada Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Grand Street where the known male subject was located and determined to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest from the Kansas City area.

During the course of the investigation officers located and seized suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The male subject, identified as Brandon D. Wall, age 22 of Kansas City, was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Jail for holding.

On Monday July 24, 2017 the following charges were filed against Wall through the Vernon County Associate Court:

Delivery of Controlled Substance, Felony C

Wall is being held in the Vernon County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash only bond in addition to the outstanding arrest warrants. Citizens are encouraged to contact the police if they have any information that would be helpful to combat crime.

(Press Release via Nevada Police Department)