Migrant Students Take Part in STEM Lab Creating Robots

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -


 STEM careers which are those based in science, technology, engineering, and math are growing one point seven times faster than other jobs.
          The Greenbush STEM mobile  learning lab  reached twelve thousand students during the school year and this week  is connecting with migrant students.
          "It should move. (Buzzing sound)  Uh, oh. That means we have a cable in there in the wrong spot."
Lisa Blair worked with  Yesenia  Rueda and Isabel Calderon for a little rewiring to get their robot to roll.  They're among twenty-nine migrant students getting a hands-on course in computer science this week. Theyre coding and programming their own  robots.

Yuritzi Saavevra, an eighth grade student originally from Mexico said,   8  "Its awesome. I love technology. Its so awesome. I think it looks like wall-e, she laughed describing her robot.

Kenneth Delgado, from  Puerto Rico exclaimed,  "Its fun! And I love programming."

The STEM lab is just one week of the migrant students summer program which includes English and other classes.  Interpreters take part in the STEM class but the instructor says the hands-on lessons are something everyone can do.

Lisa Blair said, They really seem to be following my directions well. They were completing the task. They were problem solving and working through everything. I think they were doing fine."

The summer education offers continuity for the migrant students who often move with their parents work.
Maria Jose said that presents social challenges too,  "You have friends at your last school and  in the new school you have to do everything again. Present self,  know the  classes, know the teachers."

Kenneth Delgado said he makes friends easily but admits hes shy in classes at first. "When Im a new student in school, I get nervous and don't really want to talk, he said.

Ana Marie Valverde, a fourth grader, doesnt seem to mind as much. She said, "Im used to it, a little. I like moving around. We explore the world."

Younger students like Valverde played with Dash the robot making cups tumble when he ran into them. They do coding through projects and puzzles thru an app.  For them, learning science is like a game.

Mason Ndonoey explained controlling the robot with an ipad. He said, I bring stuff on ipad,  like drive, forward, left, right turn.


Ana Marie said her favorite part of robots was, "Programming them to make them do little dances."

Not all the students are fans of science.  Maria Jose and Yuitizi Saavevra said they hate it especially learning about plants and animals while technology is different. And they says they get enjoyment from working together on the projects.
 
Alex Aguilar agreed. He said, Ive been with my friends and had fun with them.  Meet new people and make new things."  Alex loves science, said the learning environment feels like home.
The students will also get a chance to work with 3D printing at the STEM lab this week.

 

