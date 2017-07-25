Lawsuit Over Tornado Cleanup

A local attorney and a Joplin resident have filed a lawsuit claiming they lost money in a deal to remove debris after the Joplin tornado.

Court documents show DRC Emergency Services asked Edward Hershewe and Jackie McClendon to provide debris cleanup services after the Joplin tornado.

The contract said that the DRC Emergency Services would pay Hershewe 34 percent of the profits and McClendon would receive 6 percent.

Federal regulations required the clean up work be done by a disabled veteran owned small business and at least half of contracted workers be from Jasper and Newton counties.

DRCES told Hershewe and McClendon after the work was done that the project made no profit.

Earlier this year, the plaintiffs discovered that Raul Gonzalez a partner of DRCES was indicted for a 3 million dollar fraud scheme, freezing government payment, including payments that would have gone to pay for clean up in Joplin.

That means Hershewe and McClendon didn't see their share of the clean up money and are are now seeking unspecified damages.

We contacted DRCES and they sent us a statement saying "we believe the claims in the lawsuit are not accurate" their full statement can be read on our website.

The plaintiff's lawyer had no comment to make at this time.