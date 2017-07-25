Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Vernon Co., MO

A wanted fugitive is arrested after leading authorities on a chase in Vernon County, Missouri. According to the Sheriff's Office, it began in Nevada when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on 26-year-old Jacob Rawlings of Nixa. Authorities say Rawlings failed to stop and the pursuit headed north. Sheriff Jason Mosher says it appears that the driver didn't know where he was going and "at one point even turned down a dead-end road before driving through a yard to get back onto a road." Troopers and deputies had several intersections blocked off with spike strips, but they say Rawlings lost control and went into a ditch before reaching the road block. Rawlings was wanted on two no-bond felony probation violation warrants. The sheriff says additional charges may be filed once the investigation is complete.