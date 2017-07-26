DCF Chanute Service Center Moves to New Facility

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is pleased to announce that the agency’s Chanute service center has moved office buildings. The new office officially opened to the public on Monday, July 24, at 203 E. 21st St. The former facility was located at 1500 W 7th St.

The relocation to the 16,000 square feet office offers space efficiency and added convenience for clients and staff. The new building also includes important safety features, such as lighted parking that’s close to the entrance, a glass partition in the lobby area and improved interview space for clients. Security cameras throughout the property also promote safety for visitors.

An additional feature of the new service center is a designated children’s room for children recently removed from their homes into foster care. The room is fully equipped with child-friendly items to make their temporary time at the service center as welcoming as possible, while placement is arranged.

More than 35 staff members were included in the move to the new facility. Approximately 4,000 clients are served at the DCF service center in Chanute. Clients primarily receive welfare benefits services there, such as food, cash and child care assistance.

Signage at the former facility advises visitors of the new location.