Joplin Humane Society "Bark To School" Adoption Special

Joplin Humane Society will be offering $10 adoption on all cat and kittens and any dog over 30lbs as part of their “Bark to School” special.

Shelter staff say they are overflowing with dogs and cats and are hoping that the special will help find some of their adoptable amazing homes as well as open up space for pets in need waiting to come in. “We are completely full with big dogs, cats and kittens,” said Lysa Boston, Shelter Manager. “We are so full we have been asking those who need to bring in pets to please hold on to them temporarily because every kennel is full.” Boston said the shelter is currently caring for 204 dogs and puppies and 133 cats and kittens.

“The $10 special is a great deal for families considering adoption,” Boston said. “They can take the money they would have spent on their adoption fee and purchase all the supplies to take care of their new pet.”

Boston hopes to see lots of pets find new homes, but encourages families to carefully consider if they are ready for a new pet. “Most of the pets in our shelter are here because someone thought they were ready for a pet, but in reality they were not.” She explained families should do some research and have a family meeting to make sure there is adequate time in their schedule for a pet, especially if they are adding a puppy or dog that will need lots of exercise and training. “It takes the whole family to be on the same page to make an adoption be successful,” she explained.

The special starts Wednesday, July 26th and runs through Sunday, July 30th. All adoptions will require an approved adoption application and adopters must sign a contract promising not to sell, trade or give the pet away; the shelter always takes back their pets if things don’t work out.

The Joplin Humane Society is open Friday 1-6pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 1pm-4pm. All adoptions will require an approved adoption application by families that are committed to providing forever homes!